LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a stolen car suspect led to a crash with a pedestrian being injured, authorities said.

The chase began in South LA and took place on freeways and surface streets.

The pursuit went south when a passenger got out of the vehicle and fled. That suspect remains at large, police said.

The pursuit continued at high speeds, reported Stu Mundel reporting in Sky9.

At one point, the car tried to negotiate one of the pillars outside Union Station and crashed.

A pedestrian was hurt by flying debris, officials said.

The female driver remained inside the vehicle for about a half hour.

Later, CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reported that the woman had to be extricated out of the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

After being cut out of the vehicle, the woman was arrested.

Another passenger was arrested at the scene.