LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A water main break flooded streets in Long Beach Wednesday and is causing concern about a sinkhole developing.

The break happened in an 8-inch pipe at Metz Street and Palo Verde Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. The water has since been shut off, but water has pooled in the intersection and is 4 to 5 feet deep in some places.

Crews on the scene say they’re now concerned about a sinkhole that could form in the street.

About 27 customers are without water, and service could be off for the next eight hours.

The intersection is expected to be closed for at least the next several hours.