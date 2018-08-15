NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man who built famous Hollywood cars, like the iconic 60’s Batmobile and Kitt from “Knight Rider,” amassed a treasure trove of Hollywood memorabilia that will be put up for sale this weekend.

The Barris Kustom Family and Krew will put on a “garage sale” of George Barris’ personal collection, which includes scripts from movies like the original “Bladerunner” and the TV show “CHiPs;” Beatles, Elvis and Jackson 5 vinyl records; hundreds of classic Hollywood posters and more than 600 Batman toys from the 1970s and early 2000s.

“As a family, we decided that we wanted to share his legacy cause we see how much joy it brings to people, the memories of so many fun things he collected,” daughter Joji Barris-Paster said.

Barris, who died in 2015, was a prolific car customizer whose reputation drew Hollywood studios. He built cars like the 1966 Batmobile, the Munster Koach and the talking car that became as famous as his human co-star, David Hasselhoff.

The sale starts Friday at Barris Kustom Shop, 10811 Riverside Drive, in North Hollywood.