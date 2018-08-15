  • KCAL9On Air

NEW YORK (CBSLA)  —  The Girl Scouts of America have announced a new cookie to join their 2019 line-up.

Surely to be the bane of those dieting or trying to avoid sugar, welcome Caramel Chocolate Chip.

In addition to caramel and chocolate chips, the cookie will have a hint of sea salt. (We’ll take a case, gallon of milk.)

The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is proven to help the majority of girl participants develop five essential life and business skills, fostering the next generation of women who are entrepreneurs and business leaders, the Girl Scout’s said.

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is gluten-free and joins the other gluten-free offering, the Toffee-tastic.  (Both will be available only  in select areas.)

These cookies join other favorites including Samoas, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Trefoils.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and find out when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies near you, click here.

