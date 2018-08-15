Filed Under:Dodgers, Elon Musk, Los Feliz, Mass transit, The Boring Company, The Dugout Loop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — The Boring Company is planning to build Dugout Loop, a zero-emissions, high-speed, underground public transportation system from the Los Feliz, East Hollywood, or Rampart Village neighborhoods (“western terminus”) to Dodger Stadium in the City of Los Angeles.

The purpose of Dugout Loop is to help reduce traffic in Los Angeles by providing a clean and efficient public transportation option to Dodger Stadium, the company said in a statement.

Dugout Loop will complement existing public transportation systems and provide an all-electric and affordable option that will transport baseball fans and concertgoers directly to the Dodger Stadium  in less than four minutes.

Musk says Dugout Loop will begin at the Dodger Stadium property and will proceed under Vin Scully Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. The western terminus will be located on private property owned by The Boring Company and will be located within the vicinity of a Metro Red Line station.

There are three Metro Red Line stations located in the vicinity that will be evaluated in the review process for the proposed project: Vermont/Sunset Station, Vermont/Santa Monica Station, and Vermont/Beverly Station.

Musk says construction should take about 14 months — possibly much less.

The fares are not finalized but will cost around $1.

 

 

