LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck which struck and killed a man in a Lancaster street over the weekend.

The collision occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and El Avenue.

The man was standing in the street talking to the occupants of a parked sedan when the truck traveling east on Lancaster Boulevard hit the victim, briefly paused, and then drove away, Los Angeles police report. It was last seen driving east towards the Sierra Highway.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The truck was speeding prior to hitting the victim, police said.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the truck, described as a full-size white-colored late model Chevrolet or GMC, possibly a Sierra 2500 or Sierra 3500 model.

There was no description of the driver.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 661-940-3811.