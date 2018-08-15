  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Arson, Compton, Molotov Cocktail

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Investigators confirmed a fire that tore through a Compton strip mall early Wednesday morning was purposely set with a Molotov cocktail.

A fire broke out at the strip mall along Alondra Boulevard, between Atlantic and the 710 Freeway, at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, destroying a laundromat and damaging a number of neighboring businesses.

A worker at a bakery in the same strip mall ran out and saw the flames, taking a picture of the fire as it was burning. The photo shows the flames and smoke pouring out of one unit.

The laundromat was left a charred shell, with scorched dryers and folding tables visible from the street.

Witnesses told arson investigators that they saw four men throw a Molotov cocktail into the laundromat, then take off in a car.

Alondra was shut down as firefighters mopped up after the fire.

