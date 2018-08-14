BALTIMORE (CBS Baltimore/WJZ) — A former Baltimore Police Department officer seen on video punching a man repeatedly has been indicted on assault charges.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday that the officer, who has been identified as Arthur Williams by attorney Warren Brown, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as misconduct in office.

Penalty for 1st degree assault 25 years in prison, 2nd-degree assault—10 years; Former BPD Officer Arthur Williams is charged with both in the beating of Dashawn McGrier @wjz pic.twitter.com/mpEvhwI94f — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 14, 2018

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In a video that went viral on social media, the police officer can be seen punching the man, identified as Dashawn McGrier, several times before taking him into custody.

McGrier received medical treatment for his injuries. Brown said his client suffered a fractured jaw and fractured ribs.

The second officer involved has been placed on administrative duties and is not facing charges.