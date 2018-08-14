LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman headed home on the Expo Line late Monday night got an unwelcome show – a man touching and exposing himself through his shorts.

So the woman whipped hers out – a cell phone. She recorded video of the man reclining on the seat with his back against the train, one foot up on the seat, his elbow resting on his knee.

The lewd display happened at about 10:45 p.m. Monday on the Expo Line out of the Sepulveda station. The man wore sunglasses, a black T-shirt and what appeared to be green shorts.

As soon as he exited the train on Bundy, she alerted the train’s conductor, but he said he couldn’t do anything to detain the man. So she filed a police report with the LAPD.

“You’re powerless. And me taking a video and showing the world what we deal with on the daily is taking my power back,” she said. “I’m not a victim of this — he’s the problem and I’m not going to go to bed not talking about it. I’m going to tell everybody.”

The woman, who asked to stay anonymous, is in her 30s, but she said she was speaking up for the younger women and the girls who ride the train.

“This is not one case,” she said. “This is a major issue.”

One LAPD sergeant called the video “very disturbing.” Police say they will review security video and put the man’s face on flyers, and possibly deploy undercover officers.