Filed Under:Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Authorities have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for committing a sexual battery at a taco shop in downtown Riverside earlier this year.

capture42 Police Seek Suspect Who Sexually Battered Woman At Riverside Taco Shop

(Riverside Police Department)

The crime occurred on the evening of May 18 at the Taco Station, located in the 4000 block of Mission Inn Avenue.

The suspect approached a woman inside the eatery and grabbed her breast, police said. He then fled in a black-colored newer-model Jeep.

The man was described as Hispanic, in his late-20s, 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds. He had facial hair and was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 951-353-7945.

