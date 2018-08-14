SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man found shot to death at a Santa Ana gas station near a high school Tuesday morning may have been the victim of a botched carjacking.

Police responding to a call of shots fired at about 2 a.m. found the man in the 1400 block of Wilshire Avenue, Santa Ana Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had been found shot to death outside of his car. Police say he was apparently pumping gas at a station on Edinger Avenue and Grand Street when he was forced into his car and ordered to drive. The two suspects fired at some point and got away, leaving the man behind on Wilshire Avenue.

The shooting happened near Century High School. With Grand Street closed between McFadden and Edinger avenues, police say they will remain on the scene to help direct traffic around the crime scene so students can get to class.

