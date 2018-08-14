  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hemet, Police Impersonator

HEMET (CBSLA) — A Hemet man arrested on weapons and child endangerment charges had items investigators say indicate he may have been impersonating a police officer in the Riverside County area.

Jeovanny Landeros, 24, was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of having an assault rifle, ammunition and for child endangerment. But he also had a law enforcement badge and equipment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Moreover, Landeros’ car, a 2015 white Mercedes Benz, had been outfitted with red and blue flashing LED lights. Investigators say all the evidence pointed toward Landeros using these items to commit other crimes or contact unsuspecting victims as a police officer.

jeovanny landeros mercedes Riverside Sheriffs Investigators Seeking Out Victims Of Suspected Police Impersonator

(credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone who may have been contacted by Landeros can call investigators Alfaro or Manjarrez at (951) 955-1700.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s