HEMET (CBSLA) — A Hemet man arrested on weapons and child endangerment charges had items investigators say indicate he may have been impersonating a police officer in the Riverside County area.

Jeovanny Landeros, 24, was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of having an assault rifle, ammunition and for child endangerment. But he also had a law enforcement badge and equipment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Moreover, Landeros’ car, a 2015 white Mercedes Benz, had been outfitted with red and blue flashing LED lights. Investigators say all the evidence pointed toward Landeros using these items to commit other crimes or contact unsuspecting victims as a police officer.

Anyone who may have been contacted by Landeros can call investigators Alfaro or Manjarrez at (951) 955-1700.