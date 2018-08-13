Briscoe, who is Australian and met her husband while traveling in the U.S., says the voice message inside the doll “basically says, ‘Nathan, Daddy loves you, I’ll be home soon.'”

“We give it to [Nathan] when he’s upset and when he hears my husband’s voice, he immediately stops like in the video,” she said. “And I put it in his crib every night.”

She didn’t expect the video of her son’s reaction to the doll to go viral. “I took the video to send to my husband,” she added. “I sent it to Chase right away, and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Nathan does recognize me.'” She put the video on Facebook so her husband’s family members, who live in Indiana, could also see the genuine, happy reaction from Nathan.

Nathan will hopefully have his real dad back soon, Briscoe said. After his deployment in Poland, he is set to come back to Fort Hood. “Hopefully he wont be gone for a while, but we don’t know with the military,” she said. Until then, Nathan has his doll and can see and hear his dad no matter how far away he is.