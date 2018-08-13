CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – A violent disturbance at a Claremont motel – which included the suspects allegedly throwing coffee pots and other items at staff members – led to the arrests of six people, including three juveniles, police said Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a Motel 6 at 840 S. Indian Hill Blvd. to investigate a report of people screaming at motel employees, according to Claremont Police Capt. Aaron Fate.

When officers arrived, they found a group of men “punching, kicking and spitting on hotel staff” inside the lobby, Fate said.

Investigators say the group was throwing telephones, computer keyboards and coffee pots from the lobby counter and throwing the objects at the staff.

One sergeant said some of the suspect jumped the counter and confronted individual staff members.

Backup units were called to the scene, including members of the Pomona Police Department, according to Fate.

“Due to the size and violent nature of the group, all available units were needed to restore order,” the captain said. “The group was

argumentative with the officers and refused to follow verbal commands.”

The trouble continued even after officers detained some of the suspects, Fate said.

Miguel Marquez, 22, of La Puente, was placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle and allegedly began kicking the cruiser’s door and window. When an

officer opened the door, Marques allegedly spat in the officer’s face, according to Fate.

Another La Puente man, 21-year-old Rudy Marquez, began kicking the rear door and window after being placed in the back of a patrol car, Fate said. “As the supervisor opened the door to attempt to calm him down, he physically assaulted the officer.”

Four more suspects, three of them juveniles, were identified, Fate said.

“One of the juvenile suspects slipped his handcuffs off after being detained,” he said. “While being handcuffed again, he physically struggled

with the officers who were eventually able to successfully place him under arrest.”

According to Fate, Miguel Marquez was arrested of suspicion of battery, resisting arrest and felony vandalism. Rudy Marquez was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer, Fate said.

The third adult suspect, 25-year-old Jose Espinoza of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism

and battery.

Others arrested included a a 17-year-old La Puente boy who was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and battery; a 16-year-old boy from Boyle Heights who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery and felony vandalism; and a 16-year-old Upland girl who was arrested on suspicion of battery and felony vandalism.

Police say motel staff reported relatives of the suspects were “walking around the area and refusing to leave” even after officers left the motel.

It wasn’t clear how the incident began.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)