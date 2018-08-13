  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, talkers
OHIO (CBS Local) A couple in Ohio is celebrating the next chapter of their lives with a funny photo reveal.

In 2018, it’s common to see a gender reveal, pregnancy or wedding announcement photo on social media.

But what comes next? Well, Vicky Piper and her husband decided to reveal to family and friends that they are expecting… an empty nest!

The funny photo showed the happy couple holding a sign that reads, “Empty nest August 2018.”

“20 years ago we didn’t have gender reveal parties, portraits in beautiful fields with baby shoes to announce a pregnancy,” said Piper on Facebook. “So in honor of our next chapter …here you go  😂 🤣 😛 😜”

The post has been shared 15,000 times and has over 35,000 likes!

Via CBS Philly