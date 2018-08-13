VACAVILLE (CBS Sacramento/CBSLA) — Newly-released body camera video shows police officers rescuing cats and dogs from an SPCA shelter as flames from a nearby brush fire drew dangerously close.

In the chaotic moments on Friday when the Nelson Fire first started bearing down in Solano County, officers from the Vacaville Police Department jumped into action.

Right in the path of the fire was the SPCA of Solano County, housing dozens of animals.

With smoke just off in the distance, officers went right to work and started to help corralling animals. As captured on body cameras, officers ran into the building and started grabbing animal after animal, stuffing them into trucks, cars and even patrol vehicles.

The video shows one dog being grabbed by an officer who then runs outside and puts the pup right in the front seat of a squad car.

The SPCA says a volunteer entered the building illegally after the evacuation. Apparently, a few cats had been left behind. Both the volunteer and cats were later rescued.

All 60 of the animals at the shelter are now safe in foster homes.

The shelter says they’ll be working to clean up ash and debris that fell around the kennels and around the property.

The Nelson Fire went on to burn 2,162 acres and was fully contained on Sunday.