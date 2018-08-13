  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

Her family is asking for prayers and privacy at this time, and her famous friends and fans were only too happy to oblige.

According to TMZ, Franklin has been battling cancer and is near death. She is reportedly surrounded by her friends and family.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

  1. Carol Sidney says:
    August 13, 2018 at 8:30 am

    ciuld not help noticing, Is not George Michael dead? Is he ghost writing?

