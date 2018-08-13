LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

Her family is asking for prayers and privacy at this time, and her famous friends and fans were only too happy to oblige.

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Keeping Aretha Franklin and her family in my thoughts and prayers ❤️ #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/DWwLxiTfqq — ❤️GeorgeMichael❤️ (@dailygeorgem) August 13, 2018

According to TMZ, Franklin has been battling cancer and is near death. She is reportedly surrounded by her friends and family.

