BREAKING:Small Plane Reported Down In Field Near 5 Freeway In Sylmar
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California wildfires, Carr Fire, Northern California

(CNN) — Redding, California, family who fled the sprawling Carr Fire returned home to find something fishy had happened while they were away.

They were doubtless elated.

According to a tweet from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the family fled the 190,000-acre blaze burning just west of Redding, in Northern California.

They left behind their finned friend, Grant, and the father told his daughter that Grant likely hadn’t made it after going without food for an extended period.

“Both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a well-fed fish!” read the Cal Fire tweet.

An accompanying photo showed Grant swimming among the tall grass, marbles and porcelain jug that decorate his abode.

A handwritten note from a member of the department’s Engine 1489 crew said, “Fed your fish a few sprinkles. Sorry if we weren’t supposed to.” A notation beneath it from the Corning Police Department said Grant had been fed again August 1 at 10:33 a.m.

“Good luck,” the second note said, as if Grant and his owner hadn’t already enjoyed a great deal of fortune.

The Carr Fire, which began almost three weeks ago, has destroyed almost 1,100 residences. Grant’s wasn’t one of them. The fire, which is roughly the size of Charlotte, North Carolina, was 59% contained as of Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, Cal Fire used the opportunity as a teaching moment, telling residents, “Remember to have a plan for all your pets.”

— Eliott C. McLaughlin

The-CNN-Wire

(™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s