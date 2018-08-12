SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Intense flames tore through the historic Big Oaks Lodge in the Santa Clarita area.

The fire quickly spread through the restaurant in the 33000 block of Bouquet Road, sending smoke and flames high into the air.

The fire broke out at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, reducing the two-story building to ashes. A couple of dozen firefighters responded immediately. When they arrived, the flames were through the roof.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Those in the area said the lodge – which was built decades ago – will surely be missed.