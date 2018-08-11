VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A mother was arrested after her two young daughters were found locked in a hot car in Van Nuys Friday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles police, at around noon, passersby called 911 after discovering the girls, ages 2 and 3, sitting in a locked car in the 14000 block of Friar Street amid 90-degree temperatures.

Before Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene, however, the mother returned and let children out of the vehicle.

Paramedics evaluated the girls at the scene and determined they were OK, police said. It was unclear how long they were in the car.

The mother, 32-year-old Sannah Rahim, was booked on misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, police disclosed.

The two girls were initially placed into the custody of the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

Rahim, meanwhile, was released from jail at 3 a.m. Saturday on $15,000 bail. Police did not confirm if the girls had been released back to their mother.