SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — Authorities say a large tree fell in a San Marinon neighborhood Saturday afternoon taking a lot of power lines with it.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold reported from the scene were she said about 4,300 customers lost power after the tree fell. By 5 p.m., that number dwindled to less than 300.

The massive tree reportedly fell around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Roanoke Road.

Officials could not say when power would be fully restored but said it would be “at least a couple of hours.”