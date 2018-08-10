RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on the 91 Freeway at Arlington Avenue.

A car traveling west on the 91 Freeway eastbound slammed head-on into another vehicle. Two people died at the scene. The suspect driver was taken into custody, CHP confirmed. No names were immediately released.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.