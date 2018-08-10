  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside early Friday morning.

capture34 Wrong Way Driver Kills 2 In Head On Collision On 91 Freeway In Riverside

(LoudLabs)

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on the 91 Freeway at Arlington Avenue.

A car traveling west on the 91 Freeway eastbound slammed head-on into another vehicle. Two people died at the scene. The suspect driver was taken into custody, CHP confirmed. No names were immediately released.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

