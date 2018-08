STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Homicide investigators have been dispatched to the Lakewood station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. where a shooting occurred Friday.

The deputy-involved shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. at the station located at 5130 Clark Ave.

LASD did not provide information on injuries to a male suspect or the deputy involved.

This is a developing story.

