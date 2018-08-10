  • KCAL9On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel.

A spokeswoman for the New York City medical examiner’s office has identified the man as Dennis Shields.

The 51-year-old Shields had been known for being the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Frankel, who gained fame as a star of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Frankel created a Skinnygirl brand (margaritas, pop corn, jeans and just announced, bags and eyewear) estimated to be worth $100 million.

Police responding to a 911 call say they discovered the body shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday at President Donald Trump’s high-rise on Fifth Avenue.

Shields was a banker by trade.

An emergency medical service team pronounced Shields dead at the scene.

Frankel went to high school with Shield’s estranged wife.

