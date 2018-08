STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Kobe!

Kobe is a 3-year-old male, miniature pinscher with a brown and black coat.

This sweetheart loves to be petted and learns fast because he likes treats.

Kobe is available at the Pasadena Humane Society. To adopt him, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A46024.