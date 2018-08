LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a vehicle which struck and killed a pedestrian in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

The hit-and-run occurred at 5:20 a.m. in the area of Third Street and Union Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The driver fled after hitting the victim, who died at the scene. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Investigators were looking for a white SUV, police said.

No further details on the crash were confirmed.