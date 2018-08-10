LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, Dodger fans can stop waiting on line for beer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Friday announced that fans 21 years of age and older will be able to purchase beer from in-seat vendors at Dodger Stadium starting at Monday’s 7:10 p.m. game against the San Francisco Giants.

In-seat beer vendors will be available on all levels of Dodger Stadium and will accept cash and credit cards from fans with valid ID. The team says a domestic and premium beer option will be offered.

The Dodgers are joining other professional sports teams in California in re-introducing in-seat beer service through mobile vendors following a recent modification to Dodger Stadium’s liquor license by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The Dodgers continue to encourage fans to drink responsibly and participate in the Budweiser Good Sport Designated Driver. The program is a partnership between the Dodgers, T.E.A.M. Coalition, Levy Restaurants, ACE Beverage Distributing, and Anheuser-Busch

To be a Good Sport, fans pledge they are 21 years of age or older, they will provide responsible transportation for all members of their group and will not drink alcoholic beverages.