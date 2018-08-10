  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:101 Freeway, East Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four young women are wanted for stopping in the middle of the busy 101 Freeway and throwing out a dog, then driving off.

The disturbing sight happened last Friday at about 2:35 p.m., just as rush hour traffic was getting underway on the northbound 101 Freeway, between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles.

SPCALA says a white, two-door convertible with a black top was in a middle lane when it came to a near-complete stop. A passenger door opened, and a small brown-and-white dog, possibly a Terrier mix, was thrown out onto the freeway, witnesses told the SPCALA. Then the car door was shut, and the convertible continued on its way.

The dog was last seen running south on the freeway between cars and has not been found by the California Highway Patrol or the SPCALA.

The SPCALA says the incident was witnessed by another driver, who snapped a photo of the convertible, which has a California license plate 6CXS845. The occupants of the convertible, a 2000 Chrysler Sebring, were described as four young women.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the SPCALA’s Animal Cruelty Tipline at (800) 540-SPCA (7722) or report it online at www.spcala.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s