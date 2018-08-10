LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four young women are wanted for stopping in the middle of the busy 101 Freeway and throwing out a dog, then driving off.

The disturbing sight happened last Friday at about 2:35 p.m., just as rush hour traffic was getting underway on the northbound 101 Freeway, between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles.

SPCALA says a white, two-door convertible with a black top was in a middle lane when it came to a near-complete stop. A passenger door opened, and a small brown-and-white dog, possibly a Terrier mix, was thrown out onto the freeway, witnesses told the SPCALA. Then the car door was shut, and the convertible continued on its way.

The dog was last seen running south on the freeway between cars and has not been found by the California Highway Patrol or the SPCALA.

The SPCALA says the incident was witnessed by another driver, who snapped a photo of the convertible, which has a California license plate 6CXS845. The occupants of the convertible, a 2000 Chrysler Sebring, were described as four young women.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the SPCALA’s Animal Cruelty Tipline at (800) 540-SPCA (7722) or report it online at www.spcala.com.