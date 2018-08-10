LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers Friday placed All-Star closer Kenley Jansen on the 10-day disabled list with an irregular heartbeat.

The Dodgers are optimistic Jansen can bounce back quickly — but he could be out as long as a month.

To fill Jansen’s space on the roster, the team recalled switch-handed pitcher Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Jansen, 30, was placed on the disabled list for the first time this season and for the second time in his career for the heart issue (July 29-August 25, 2011). Jansen was selected as an All-Star for the third consecutive year in 2018.

In 51 appearances with the Dodgers this season, he has gone 0-3 with 32 saves and has posted a 2.15 ERA (13 ER/54.1 IP), while striking out 61 batters against 14 walks. The right-hander is currently tied with Rockies’ closer Wade Davis for the National League lead in saves.

Ambidextrous Venditte, 33, will make his seventh stint with the big league club this season and has appeared in five games with Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4.1 innings (8.31 ERA), while striking out four against one walk.