MOORPARK (CBSLA) – A 9-year-old boy was killed and three others, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a collision involving a tanker truck on the 118 Highway near Moorpark Friday morning.

At around 8 a.m. a car carrying three people collided with a tanker trunk on State Route 118 near Balcom Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol. As a result, the tanker truck overturned on its side, sending gasoline spilling onto the roadway.

A woman, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl who were in the car were rushed to local hospitals, CHP reported. The boy later died at the hospital. The woman and the girl suffered major injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, CHP said. No names were released.

SR-118 was shut down in both directions between Tierra Rejada and the community of Somis. The closure was expected to last all day. Drivers were advised to the 101 or 126 freeways.

Balcom Canyon Road was also shut down at Stockton Road.

The exact circumstances of the collision were not confirmed. The Ventura County Fire Department and Caltrans was also on scene.