PACOIMA (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was canceled Friday for an 18-month-old boy who had been taken by his non-custodial father without his mother’s permission.

Jaden Jose was surrendered to the custody of Department of Children and Family Services officials at about 1 a.m. in Chula Vista. Little Jaden was not injured.

An Amber Alert had been issued at about 11 p.m. Thursday for the child when he was taken from a home near the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 3:30 p.m., John Jose, police said.

The boy’s father had threatened to take him out of state, police said in a statement.

“John also threatened to kill himself,” police said.

John Jose was not taken into custody, and it’s not clear whether he’ll face any charges.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)