WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) – Two people have been killed in a possible shooting in the Westlake District Friday.

The shooting was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 1700 block of James M. Wood Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers arrived on scene to find two people, a male and a female, deceased. Their names and ages were not immediately disclosed.

The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed. There was no word on whether a suspect had been identified.