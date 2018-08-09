  • KCAL9On Air

Anthony Anderson, Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police have presented three more criminal investigations of alleged sexual assaults by Hollywood celebrities — former action star Steven Seagal, “black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed it was presented the latest case against Weinstein by the Beverly Hills Police Department in June. No specifics of the case were released.

Prosecutors are already reviewing two other Beverly Hills cases to determine if any criminal charges are warranted, along with three others presented by the Los Angeles Police Department.

No details were released about the cases involving Anderson and Seagal after they were presented on Wednesday, District Attorney’s Office spokesman Greg Risling told City News Service. Both remain under review.

Anderson denied the allegation through a spokesperson, who told Variety, “Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

gettyimages 958598602 DA Reviewing New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Weinstein, Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal

Anthony Anderson of Black-ish attends Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts celebration at The Bowery Hotel on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People)

The 48-year-old Anderson previously faced sexual assault allegations back in 2004 in a case that was later dropped.

Seagal has also denied any wrongdoing, saying in a lengthy statement posted to Facebook which blamed “deep state fascist liberals and the secret government” and called the allegations a “modern day witch hunt.”

gettyimages 644863218 DA Reviewing New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Weinstein, Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal

Actor Steven Seagal attends the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex on February 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In March, Faviola Dadis, a one-time aspiring actress, held a news conference alleging that she was sexually abused by Seagal in a Southland hotel room during what was supposed to be a film audition. It wasn’t clear whether the case presented Thursday stemmed from Davis’ complaint.

Actresses Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies also previously accused Seagal of misconduct.

