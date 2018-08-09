  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beverly Grove

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – A water main break flooded a major roadway in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning in a commercial area with several businesses.

capture29 Water Main Break Floods Major Beverly Grove Roadway

(CBS2)

The water main rupture occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South San Vicente Boulevard, sending thousands of gallons of water gushing into the street.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews responded and shut off the main. There was no word of any property damage.

Crews were conducting repairs. According to the LADWP website, about 21 customers were without service as of 9 a.m. It was unclear if any specific businesses were affected.

The cause of the break was not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s