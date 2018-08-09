BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – A water main break flooded a major roadway in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning in a commercial area with several businesses.

The water main rupture occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South San Vicente Boulevard, sending thousands of gallons of water gushing into the street.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews responded and shut off the main. There was no word of any property damage.

Crews were conducting repairs. According to the LADWP website, about 21 customers were without service as of 9 a.m. It was unclear if any specific businesses were affected.

The cause of the break was not confirmed.