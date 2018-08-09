ARLETA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can help them find a distraught dad who abducted his biological son Thursday.

Authorities said the dad, identified as 30-year-old John Jose, has threatened to take the boy out of state. Police also said Jose has threatened harm to himself.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Jose abducted his 18-month-old son, Jaden, from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon.

Jaden has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 27 pounds When last seen, he was wearing a blue tank top and gray pants.

John Jose is Filipino with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

He was last seen driving a dark blue 4-door Audi with a license plate # 7ZVX343.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaden Jose or his father, you’re asked to, please call the LAPD’s Foothill Watch Commander at (818) 756-8861. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).