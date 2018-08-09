Filed Under:Drug Bust, drug trafficking charges, Las Vegas
henry nicholas Tech Billionaire Henry Nicholas Arrested On Suspicion Of Trafficking Heroin, Cocaine, Meth, Ecstasy In Vegas Hotel

Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas’ mugshot. (SOURCE: Las Vegas Police Dept.)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield says Nicholas was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort on suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy.

Hadfield says police responded to the casino-resort following a report from security, which had found contraband in a room.

Nicholas’ attorney, David Chesnoff, says his team is doing its own investigation.

Nicholas was arrested along with a woman. She has been identified as Ashley Fargo, reportedly the ex-wife of an heir to the Wells Fargo fortune.

Court records show they have been released on their own recognizance.

Nicholas co-founded Broadcom in the ’90s and left the company in 2003. Recently, he has been bankrolling ballot measures in the U.S. that aim to guarantee certain rights to crime victims.

