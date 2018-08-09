DENVER (AP) — Chris Taylor and Brian Dozier homered off closer Wade Davis in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers exploited Colorado’s shaky bullpen to beat the Rockies 8-5 on Thursday night.

Taylor lined the first pitch he saw from Davis (1-6) — a knuckle-curve — into the left-center bleachers to make it 6-5. Two batters later, Dozier followed with a two-run shot to cap off another late-inning, flip-flopping game at Coors Field.

Caleb Ferguson (3-1) threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. Scott Alexander pitched the ninth for his second save.

The Rockies bullpen surrendered five homers and seven runs as the Dodgers pulled into a first-place tie with idle Arizona in the NL West. It was Los Angeles’ sixth straight win at Coors Field.

A struggling Davis was brought into the game in the eighth to quiet a rally, which he did, but allowed three runs in the ninth. He was booed as he walked off the mound.

Chris Iannetta gave the Rockies a 5-3 lead with a three-run homer in the seventh. It didn’t last, as Cody Bellinger connected on a two-run shot off reliever Seunghwan Oh to tie it with two outs in the eighth.

Rockies starter Tyler Anderson pitched six strong innings before turning it over to reliever Scott Oberg, who allowed solo homers to pinch-hitters Joc Pederson and Max Muncy in the seventh to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including an RBI double. The Rockies have dropped three straight at home.

Both teams stressed the importance of this four-game series even though it’s only August.

It was a tough-luck no-decision for both starters. Ross Stripling scattered four hits and allowed one run over six strong innings in his return from the 10-day disabled list. The All-Star righty has been sidelined since July 30 while recovering from inflammation in his right toe.

Anderson had a similar line: Six innings, one run and four hits allowed. He lowered his career ERA at Coors Field to 3.39, which is the second-lowest all-time mark among Rockies pitchers with at least 25 starts. He trails teammate Kyle Freeland, who has a 3.23 ERA at home.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts will meet with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) to map out his next step. Ryu may make one more rehab start. “I know he’s champing at the bit to get back in the rotation, get back online,” Roberts said. … LHP Julio Urias (shoulder) will throw two innings at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. … LHP Alex Wood (adductor) is slated to join the rotation next week.

THIS & THAT

Enrique Hernandez had a 12-pitch at-bat in the fourth that ended with a long, running catch by Charlie Blackmon in center. … It was Iannetta’s first homer since July 4. … Pederson hit his second career pinch-hit homer and Muncy his first.

LUXURY

Roberts will have a crowded rotation with several of his banged-up starters about to come off the disabled list.

“It’s a high-class problem,” cracked Roberts, who was feeling under the weather Thursday and took a 30-minute pregame nap in his office.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (7-7, 3.73 ERA) takes the mound Friday against Colorado. He’s held the Rockies to a .149 average in two previous starts this season.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in four quality starts since he was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he straightened out his mechanics.

