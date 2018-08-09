LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Trump Administration wants to open California up to fracking and more conventional oil drilling.

The Bureau of Land Management is considering leases that could allow fracking on nearly 2 million acres of California land, including federal mineral estates in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Fracking involves injecting water deep into the ground to break apart rock and release the oil inside.

Some worry that the process could cause earthquakes, but experts at UCLA and U.S. Geological Survey say they’ve found no indication of that. However, a report in the Journal of Science has linked an uptick in earthquakes in Oklahoma to fracking in that state.