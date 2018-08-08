(CBS NEWS) – Tuesday ended without a clear winner in the final special election before Election Day in Ohio, where provisional and absentee ballots may determine the race’s outcome. The race for Kansas governor also remains too close to call. Four other states, meanwhile — Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington — held primary elections.
- In Ohio, the race remains extremely close in the special election to replace Rep. Pat Tiberi in Ohio’s 12th District. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Balderson has 50.1 percent of the vote to O’Connor’s 49.3 percent. The result may rely on provisional and absentee ballots.
- The contest between Trump ally and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer is even tighter. Kobach has a margin of under 200 votes Wednesday morning. This race may not be called for several days.
Trump takes credit for victories
Mr. Trump on Wednesday morning took credit for Republican victories overnight, claiming the media is muting those victories.
“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered,” the president tweeted. “Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!”
The president again predicted a “red wave” in November.