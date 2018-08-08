Trump takes credit for victories

Mr. Trump on Wednesday morning took credit for Republican victories overnight, claiming the media is muting those victories.

“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered,” the president tweeted. “Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!”

The president again predicted a “red wave” in November.