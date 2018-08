HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A man was found dead behind a Walmart Wednesday morning in Hawthorne.

The man was found in an alley at about 2:21 am. In the 14400 block of South Inglewood Ave. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s age or possible cause of death were not released. According to reports, the man did not die of a gunshot wound or a stab wound, but his injury could not be confirmed.

Police are investigating.