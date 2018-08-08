NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A bomb squad was called out to a Los Angeles police station after someone dropped off what police say was a suspicious device.

The device was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the department’s Devonshire Station on the 10200 block of Etiwanda Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera.

While there was no threat to the public, the police station was partially evacuated and a bomb squad was called to the scene, authorities said.

Streets surrounding the station were closed during the investigation.