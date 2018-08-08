LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced some of the biggest changes to the Oscars in its nearly century-long history.
Starting with the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, a new Oscar will be awarded for achievement in popular film. It’s a separate category from the Best Picture trophy, although the Hollywood Reporter reports that films will likely be able to compete for both prizes.
The legendarily lengthy Oscars telecast will also be shortened, which means certain awards will not be presented during the live broadcast – another major break with Academy Awards tradition. Winners in less prominent categories will likely receive their awards during commercial breaks, with highlights from those presentations edited and aired later in the broadcast, according to the report.
Finally, awards season will shrink by a few weeks: the 2020 Oscars will be handed out on February 9. The 2019 Oscars will proceed as planned on February 24.
Social media reaction was swift:
The announcement came hours after John Bailey was elected to a second term as Academy president Tuesday night.