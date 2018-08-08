LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A smoke advisory remains in effect for portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties as the Holy Fire continues to burn within the Cleveland National Forest.
The Southern California Air Quality Management District says air quality may reach unhealthy levels across much of Orange County, and into Riverside and San Bernardino County.
Indeed, much of California is plagued by clouds of smoke and ash raining down from more than a dozen wildfires currently burning within the state.
Satellite imaging from the University of Wisconsin-Madison show a thick cloud of smoke over much of California, with a trail a long ways into the Pacific Ocean, as long as Baja California.
According to the SCAQMD, people who can smell smoke or see ash should limit exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.