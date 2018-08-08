LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A smoke advisory remains in effect for portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties as the Holy Fire continues to burn within the Cleveland National Forest.

The Southern California Air Quality Management District says air quality may reach unhealthy levels across much of Orange County, and into Riverside and San Bernardino County.

Day 3 and this #HolyFire is still changing dramatically by the minute 😦 pic.twitter.com/ggqnBqZPkp — Steve Gardner (@steeevg) August 8, 2018

Sycamore Creek now under voluntary evacuations. Fire flaring up on our side of the ridge. #HolyFire the color in the photos is the actual color of air. Mom, great gram, 2uncles and dogs are heading out. Fingers crossed we have houses to come back to. pic.twitter.com/sl3IfQj34o — Kalicayo (@kalicayo) August 8, 2018

…not sure how much longer we're going to have those Santiago webcam views of #HolyFire. Fire's getting awfully close to the peak, and smoke will blot out the cameras entirely even if the fire itself doesn't quite reach the summit… pic.twitter.com/Gvcqkev5zX — Rob Neppell (@8bitmeme) August 8, 2018

Indeed, much of California is plagued by clouds of smoke and ash raining down from more than a dozen wildfires currently burning within the state.

Satellite imaging from the University of Wisconsin-Madison show a thick cloud of smoke over much of California, with a trail a long ways into the Pacific Ocean, as long as Baja California.

According to the SCAQMD, people who can smell smoke or see ash should limit exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.