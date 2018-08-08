BANNING (CBSLA) — It’s the first day of school in Banning, but something will be missing – the teachers.

Teachers announced they are going on a three-day strike starting Wednesday – which happens to be the first day of school.

The Banning Teachers Association says the district made their work days longer, but didn’t compensate them for the extra hours.

Parents, who are upset that the issue had been resolved before the school year started, had a heated meeting with teachers Tuesday night over the strike.

“Why the first day of school? They should have done it earlier or toward the end. They should have resolved all their issues,” parent Georgia Cardiel said.

Banning Unified School District says students should still come to school today, and that schools will open Wednesday morning as planned with substitute teachers.