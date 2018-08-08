Filed Under:210 Freeway, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.

The shooting occurred inside a white Dodge Challenger that was sitting on the side of the road as seen from Sky9 overhead.

The car was located just about at Avenue H.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

San Bernardino Fire Department has confirmed that they were there earlier on and they took one person from the vehicle with gunshot wounds to a local hospital in grave condition.

A crime scene is set up, occasionally stopping traffic.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

