SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 28-year-old volleyball coach at Century High School who also serves as a safety officer for the Santa Ana Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of sex with several students.

Omar Rojas was booked at Orange County Jail on suspicion of multiple sexual assault charges and is being held on $1 million bail. According to detectives, Rojas confessed to the allegations when he was arrested.

Detectives say the Santa Ana Unified School District Police contacted them to report allegations that Rojas had sex with several students while he was a volleyball coach at Century High School. According to the allegations, Rojas would have the victims excused from class to meet with them for sex on campus on several occasions.

The investigation concluded the incidents happened in 2015, when the victims were 17 years old. Rojas was not a district safety officer at the time.

The victims are no longer students at Century High School.

Detectives believe there may be more victims of Rojas. Anyone with information can call Santa Ana police Detective Nick Vega at (714) 425-8368 or send him an email at nvega@santa-ana.org.