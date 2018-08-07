Filed Under:Haz Mat, Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Dozens of people had to be rushed out of a Santa Clarita engineering firm after apparently inhaling chemicals that were being mixed in the building.

Firefighters were called to Esterline Engineered Materials, 28065 Franklin Parkway, on reports of people coughing and feeling very sluggish.

A total of 31 people were rushed out of the building. Eight of those people were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say the people who got sick inhaled chemicals being mixed in the building, but were not able to determine what exactly the irritant was.

