SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An FBI agent was wounded but is expected to survive following a shooting in a motel parking lot Tuesday morning in South Los Angeles in which a murder suspect was killed.

The shooting occurred during a surveillance operation at around 11 a.m. at Central Avenue and 41st Place.

LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division detectives, along with an FBI agent, were searching for a man wanted in a murder which had occurred last week, according to Det. Meghan Aguilar.

The officers came upon the armed suspect in the parking lot of the motel, following which shots were fired. The suspect was killed and the FBI agent was wounded. No names were immediately released.

“They did encounter that suspect in a parking lot, and that suspect was armed with a firearm,” Aguilar said. “There was an officer-involved shooting. In that officer-involved shooting, the FBI agent was struck by gunfire and he’s been transported to a local hospital.”

The agent’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Several LAPD officers fired their weapons during the incident. A gun belonging to the suspect was found at the scene. It is unclear if he fired his weapon, Augilar said.

The suspect was wanted in a double-shooting which occurred at about 3 p.m. on July 31, Aguilar said. The suspect was involved in a dispute with family members. According to Aguilar, the suspect is believed to have then shot two of his family members, killing one of them.

No further details were confirmed.