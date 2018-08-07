LENNOX (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who shot and killed a 57-year-old woman Monday afternoon at a shop where she worked in the community of Lennox, near Inglewood.

The shooting occurred at 4:22 p.m. at Floreria Mary and Party Supplies in the 10400 block of South Inglewood Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find a woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name was not released.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was last seen running north on Inglewood Avenue and west on 104th Street, the sheriff’s department reports. He remains at large. No gun has been recovered.

A motive for the shooting was not known. Anyone with information on the killing should call detectives at 323-890-5500.