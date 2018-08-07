ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer during a seven-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Angels celebrated Mike Trout’s 27th birthday with an 11-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Trout missed his sixth consecutive game with a sore right wrist, but his teammates maintained a celebratory mood at the Big A with 13 hits in their second straight win over the Tigers. The two-time AL MVP is unlikely to play until the weekend at the earliest, yet a big crowd wearing giveaway T-shirts bearing Trout’s uniform No. 27 still went home happy.

Rookie catcher Francisco Arcia had a two-run single during the first-inning outburst, and Justin Upton later added a two-run homer. The Angels haven’t lost a home series to the Tigers since August 2009.

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer in the fifth and drove in three runs as the Tigers emerged from their four-game offensive funk, but still dropped to 0-5 on their six-game California road trip.

The Angels’ first eight batters reached base with six hits, an error and a walk against Jacob Turner (0-1), who lasted just one inning in his first appearance for Detroit since 2012. Turner, a former Tigers prospect who returned on a minor league deal this season, struggled in the rotation spot opened by Mike Fiers’ trade to Oakland.

Ohtani’s 411-foot homer was his third in August, and he added a single for his third multihit performance in five games. Before the game, the Angels said Ohtani will throw a bullpen session Saturday in the next step in the rookie’s recovery from a sprained elbow ligament.

Arcia’s bases-loaded single gave him 12 RBIs in his first three home starts. That’s a record for any player in the first three home starts of a major league career since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, according to STATS LLC.

Detroit scored just three runs over 40 innings in the first four games of its trip, but matched that total in two innings against Andrew Heaney (7-7). Candelario had an RBI double in the first inning, and JaCoby Jones added a run-scoring double in the second.

Heaney persevered through five rocky innings, yielding five runs and eight hits.

Upton snapped a 0-for-15 slump with an infield single in the first. The former Tigers slugger added his 22nd homer in the sixth.

Eric Young Jr. made an outstanding defensive play for the second straight night while filling Trout’s spot in center field. The veteran dived to catch James McCann’s sinking liner in the sixth and then made a precise throw to double up Ronny Rodriguez at first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Blaine Hardy will take another start in the rotation Wednesday in place of Michael Fulmer, who is still recovering from an oblique strain at Detroit’s spring training complex in Florida.

Angels: Nick Tropeano was placed on the disabled list for the third time this season with right shoulder stiffness. The right-hander threw five innings of one-hit ball Monday against Detroit, but was pulled after just 62 pitches. … Trout’s six-game injury absence is the second-longest of his big league career.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Hardy (4-3, 3.25 ERA) got a no-decision last week despite throwing seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball against Oakland, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He has faced the Angels six times in his career, but in relief each time.

Angels: Jaime Barria (6-7, 3.84 ERA) makes the 17th start of his steady rookie season. He got a no-decision last week in Cleveland after throwing five solid innings.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)